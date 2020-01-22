Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture: Law-enforcement testimony continues

22 January 2020

The commission of inquiry into state capture will continue with law enforcement-related testimony from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) forensic auditor Trevor Sean White.

Col Petrus Johannes Du Plooy and advocate Bheki Felix Manyathi are also expected to take the stand.


White started his testimony on Monday, revealing that controversial businessman Thoshan Panday, or companies linked to him, were paid R47m over 10 months for goods and services provided to the police during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

White compiled a 400-page forensic report that implicated Panday and several high-ranking SAPS officials in KwaZulu-Natal, including then provincial police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and former crime intelligence member Col Dhanajaya Naidoo.

