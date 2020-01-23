Politics

ANC lekgotla outcomes in six quotes: 'SOEs must serve the people'

23 January 2020 - 11:36 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The ANC updated the media on the outcomes of the Lekgotla meeting.
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

The ANC addressed the media on Wednesday about the outcomes of the NEC lekgotla held at the weekend. Secretary-general Ace Magashule said the party was determined to start the new decade by building a better SA for all. 

Here's a summary of his address in six quotes:

Investigating SAA

“We need to make sure that there is improved performance ... investigate all historical contracts impacting negatively on SAA, including the lease of airplanes and evergreen contracts. The socio-economic mandate of public enterprises needs to be strengthened and, where necessary, the business model of the public enterprise should be reviewed.”

Doing more for SA

“Decisive progress in tackling poverty, inequality and unemployment, and that no person in SA will go hungry, and growing the economy at a faster rate than the population growth. We must create more jobs as almost 2-million are unemployed. We must create better education outcomes in schools, with every 10-year-old able to read for meaning, and end violence.”

Corruption 

“The process of rooting out corruption must continue so that state owned enterprises (SOEs) serve the people.”

Economic equality

“The lekgotla calls for the strengthening of BEE and other structures to transform racial, patriarchal and monopoly ownership patterns in our economy. We'll also take strong action against people who describe themselves as business groups to infrastructure projects, while demanding 30% stakes.”

Land expropriation 

“We're calling for the amendment of section 25 of the constitution and it was agreed that the ANC must embark on an intensive programme to popularise and explain its position on the amendment. The lekgotla endorsed that the power related to issues of expropriation of land without compensation should reside in the executive.”

Climate change 

“The challenges of climate change will be prioritised through the promotion of sustainable and smart agriculture, as well as assisting farmers with adaptation to climate change and effective water use through, among others, alternative technologies.”

