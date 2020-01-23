WATCH LIVE | Former Eskom chair Zola Tsotsi takes stand at Zondo commission
23 January 2020 - 10:26
The state capture inquiry continues on Thursday with former board chair Zola Tsotsi taking the stand as the focus turns to Eskom.
In 2017, Tsotsi told Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee inquiry into Eskom how he was forced to shed top executives at the parastatal who did not toe the line.
He also told that inquiry how one of the Gupta brothers threatened to have him fired because he was not assisting them.
The former chairperson is expected to shed more light on how and when Eskom was captured.