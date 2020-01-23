Zola Tsotsi pleads ignorance in Eskom's R43m Gupta breakfast sponsorship deal

Details of how former Eskom CEO Collin Matjila irregularly signed a R43m New Age (TNA) breakfast sponsorship came to light at the Zondo commission on Thursday.

And Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi admitted to poor oversight and ignorance by the board, himself in particular, in efforts to terminate the contract.

In April 2014, Matjila approved the sponsorship for the TNA breakfast, barely two months into the job after then public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba ensured he was appointed to the position.

Later that year, former public protector Thuli Madonsela wrote to Tsotsi instructing Eskom to “hold in abeyance” the contract which had been declared irregular until Madonsela finalised her investigation into it.

But the Tsotsi-led Eskom board dilly-dallied around the issue without terminating the contract until it was disbanded in December 2014.