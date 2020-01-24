Athol Trollip gets heat for calling on government to celebrate 'important anniversary' of settlers' arrival in SA
Former Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality mayor Athol Trollip has come under fire for his recent social media post, calling for government to celebrate the “important anniversary” of settlers' arrival in SA.
Trollip, who was commenting on the 200th anniversary of the arrival of 1820 settlers in Port Elizabeth, said he was a proud descendant of the settlers and the legacy their descendants have contributed to the country.
I wonder whether this important anniversary will celebrated or derided by our Government? I’m a proud descendant of the 1820 settlers and the legacy that their descendants have contributed to our country. History is history, it is what it is. https://t.co/OhKCH50Sms— Athol Trollip (@AtholT) January 22, 2020
Supporting his tweet, he said: “I am who I am and I can’t and won’t deny where I come from.”
The 1820 settlers were several groups of British colonists settled by the government of the Kingdom of Great Britain and the Cape Colony authorities in the Eastern Cape in 1820.
According to SA History, a year after the brutal battle of Makhanda (formerly known as Grahamstown), the 1820 settlers landed in Port Elizabeth, where they were granted farms and were given tools and aid against their deposit.
On social media, many, including Helen Zille, warned him “not to go there”.
Here is a screenshot of what people had to say.