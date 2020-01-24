Mashaba and Maimane: not in opposition but pursuing separate initiatives

Former DA heavyweights Herman Mashaba and Mmusi Maimane have given clarity about their next political moves.

The pair resigned as mayor of Johannesburg and DA leader, respectively, in October last year, citing tensions within the DA.

In December, two months after resigning, they both hinted at joining forces in starting a movement, “The People's Dialogue”.

At the time Maimane confirmed that he and Mashaba were working together, saying they would “charter a way forward where future generations can be served by individuals who place citizens first”.

However, in a recent joint statement, Mashaba and Maimane announced that they were parting ways.

In the statement, Mashaba said he would be starting a new political party while Maimane is said to focus on establishing a “movement for one SA”.

“Since our resignations from the DA in October last year, there has been a great deal of speculation about our individual and shared political futures. It is important that we clarify a number of points in this regard,” read the joint statement

“We both resigned from the DA after we independently came to the conclusion that it is no longer the vehicle that can fix and build an inclusive SA.”

The pair said after launching “The People's Dialogue”, a registered non-profit company that seeks to give ordinary people a voice in shaping the future of SA, more than 13.7m South Africans had been reached across various social media platforms, resulting in close to a million engagements with people expressing their views on the future of the country.

“The message from the participants in the initiative has been clear. While dialogue is important, it must lead to action and a viable political alternative. As such, Herman has made the decision to move towards the formation of a new political party that could contest the local government elections in 2021.”