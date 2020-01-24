Politics

WATCH LIVE | Zola Tsotsi re-examined by his legal team before the commission

24 January 2020 - 10:31 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry resumes on Friday with Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi being re-examined by his legal team. 

On Thursday the Zondo commission heard details of how former Eskom CEO Collin Matjila irregularly signed a R43m New Age (TNA) breakfast sponsorship.

Tsotsi admitted to poor oversight and ignorance by the board after failing to terminate the contract.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

In April 2014, Matjila approved the sponsorship for the TNA breakfast, barely two months into the job after then public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba ensured he was appointed to the position.

Later that year, former public protector Thuli Madonsela wrote to Tsotsi instructing Eskom to “hold in abeyance” the contract which had been declared irregular until Madonsela finalised her investigation into it.

But the Tsotsi-led Eskom board dilly-dallied around the issue without terminating the contract until it was disbanded in December 2014.

The new board, still chaired by Tsotsi, also did not follow Madonsela's instructions.

READ MORE:

Malusi Gigaba said 'no white CEO for Eskom', says Zola Tsotsi

In 2014, former minister of public enterprises Malusi Gigaba opposed the appointment of Steve Lennon as acting CEO of Eskom
Politics
22 hours ago

Zola Tsotsi pleads ignorance in Eskom's R43m Gupta breakfast sponsorship deal

Details of how former Eskom chief executive Collin Matjila irregularly signed a R43m New Age (TNA) breakfast sponsorship came to light at the Zondo ...
Politics
16 hours ago

Collin Matjila’s 7 months as Eskom CEO were ‘turbulent’

The state capture inquiry on Thursday heard how former Eskom CEO Collin Matjila wreaked havoc at the power utility in just more than seven months he ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mashaba and Maimane: not in opposition but pursuing separate initiatives Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | Zola Tsotsi re-examined by his legal team before the commission Politics
  3. Athol Trollip gets heat for calling on government to celebrate 'important ... Politics
  4. Collin Matjila’s 7 months as Eskom CEO were ‘turbulent’ Politics
  5. Zola Tsotsi pleads ignorance in Eskom's R43m Gupta breakfast sponsorship deal Politics

Latest Videos

Wuhan shuts down as WHO mulls 'global emergency'
SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
X