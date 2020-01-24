'We put you in the job, and we can take you out' - Tony Gupta to Eskom chair Zola Tsotsi

“Chairman, we are the ones who put you in this position and we are the ones who can take you out.”

This is what Tony Gupta allegedly said to former Eskom board chairman Zola Tsotsi in February 2015.

Tsotsi recited these words at the state capture inquiry on Friday when he continued giving testimony about Eskom's alleged irregular breakfast deal with The New Age newspaper to the tune of R43m that was awarded to the Guptas in 2014.

According to Tsotsi, during the state of the nation address in 2015, he was called in to a meeting by then-minister of public enterprises, Lynne Brown.

After this meeting, Tsotsi received a call from Gupta, who summoned him to a meeting.

When he arrived at the meeting, it did not last long as the Gupta brother simply threatened Tsotsi, who did not even get the opportunity to sit down.

Gupta was fuming that Tsotsi had not been co-operating with their instructions, and revealed to him that he was Eskom board chair only because of the Guptas.