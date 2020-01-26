Magashule blasts 'conspicuous display of wealth and opulence' in ANC ranks

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told party leaders and members on Sunday that the organisation was “nothing without the people of SA”.

Magashule was speaking at the party's 108th birthday celebrations at Port Shepstone on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

He told national executive members, provincial leaders and people who filled the Ugu Sport and Leisure Centre that “the day the ANC becomes detached from the masses of our people, and no longer is rooted among our people, it will literally disintegrate and die”.

He encouraged ANC members to engage with South Africans to understand their condition and challenges as that was how “a revolutionary, caring and especially listening organisation should be doing”.