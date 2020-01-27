Politics

DA may give Tshwane and George mayors the boot - John Steenhuisen

27 January 2020 - 15:36 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
The DA's federal legal commission has recommended that Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa be subjected to a full disciplinary hearing. File photo.
The DA's federal legal commission has recommended that Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa be subjected to a full disciplinary hearing. File photo.
Image: Sowetan / Mduduzi Ndzingi

DA mayors in Tshwane and in George could be given the boot for dragging the party's name through the mud.

That's according to DA leader John Steenhuisen, who was briefing the media on Monday.

Tshwane executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was hauled over the coals by the DA for allegedly having an intimate engagement with a mayoral committee member in his office, an incident allegedly captured in a voice recording that went viral on social media.

George municipality mayor Melvin Naik was implicated in corruption by a forensic report commissioned by the Western Cape government.

Steenhuisen said the DA he led would not stand for having compromised individuals within its ranks.

To this end, the party's federal legal commission  had recommended at the weekend that Mokgalapa be subjected to a full disciplinary hearing.

Although not predicting the outcome thereof, Steenhuisen said the DA would not hesitate to give the two mayors the boot should that be the ultimate step required to bring them to book.

"Let me be very clear that since taking over as interim leader of the DA I have insisted we will have values-driven leadership in the party from the top all the way down," said Steenhuisen.

"We will not tolerate people in leadership positions in the party and positions in public office who do not live up to the expectations of both the party and the public.

"So in Tshwane and in George, we will be taking action against the individuals involved and should it be necessary to remove them from office, that will be the outcome."

MORE

Athol Trollip gets heat for calling on government to celebrate 'important anniversary' of settlers' arrival in SA

Athol Trollip came under fire for his recent social media post, calling for the government to celebrate the "important anniversary" of settlers' ...
Politics
3 days ago

George mayor faces suspension by DA over forensic report on corruption

The mayor of the southern Cape town of George faces suspension by the DA over alleged corruption and interference in administrative processes.
Politics
5 days ago

Critics rubbish mayor’s motives as he leads town clean-up

Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba is leading from the front with a broom and dustpan to clean the streets of the northern KwaZulu-Natal town.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. DA may give Tshwane and George mayors the boot - John Steenhuisen Politics
  2. Lebogang Maile rescinds suspensions of Joburg and Tshwane metro speakers Politics
  3. NHI will collapse like the road accident fund: John Steenhuisen Politics
  4. Government must ensure SAA and Eskom are not privatised: Sihle Zikalala Politics
  5. Mmusi Maimane and DA’s Ghaleb Cachalia in war of words Politics

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X