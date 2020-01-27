DA may give Tshwane and George mayors the boot - John Steenhuisen

DA mayors in Tshwane and in George could be given the boot for dragging the party's name through the mud.

That's according to DA leader John Steenhuisen, who was briefing the media on Monday.

Tshwane executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was hauled over the coals by the DA for allegedly having an intimate engagement with a mayoral committee member in his office, an incident allegedly captured in a voice recording that went viral on social media.

George municipality mayor Melvin Naik was implicated in corruption by a forensic report commissioned by the Western Cape government.

Steenhuisen said the DA he led would not stand for having compromised individuals within its ranks.

To this end, the party's federal legal commission had recommended at the weekend that Mokgalapa be subjected to a full disciplinary hearing.

Although not predicting the outcome thereof, Steenhuisen said the DA would not hesitate to give the two mayors the boot should that be the ultimate step required to bring them to book.

"Let me be very clear that since taking over as interim leader of the DA I have insisted we will have values-driven leadership in the party from the top all the way down," said Steenhuisen.

"We will not tolerate people in leadership positions in the party and positions in public office who do not live up to the expectations of both the party and the public.

"So in Tshwane and in George, we will be taking action against the individuals involved and should it be necessary to remove them from office, that will be the outcome."