Government must ensure SAA and Eskom are not privatised: Sihle Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikala has appealed to the government to ensure that state-owned enterprises (SOEs) such as Eskom and SAA are not privatised.

As the ANC continues to mark 108 years of existence, Zikalala made the remarks at the Ugu Sports Stadium in Port Shepstone during celebrations covered by the SABC.

“The government must continue to ensure that we keep the ownership of Eskom, SAA and all other parastatals that are responsible for the development of South Africa.”

There has been much debate on the future of the country's SOEs, with a number of politicians calling for some to be privatised to better their administration.

Eskom and SAA have needed government bailouts to keep them afloat.

The national carrier is in business rescue and needs R2bn to survive.

Government promised SAA it would bail it out in December to avoid flights being grounded.

Recently, Eskom announced it would implement stage 6 load-shedding for the first time, resulting in many calling on the government to reimagine how the power utility is managed.

The government is looking into unbundling Eskom to help its turnaround.