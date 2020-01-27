NHI will collapse like the road accident fund: John Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen has sounded the alarm for South Africans over minister of health Zweli Mkhize's comments that the NHI will be run much like the financially strained and troubled road accident fund (RAF).

Steenhuisen said this on Monday during a visit to the dilapidated and abandoned Kempton Park Hospital.

The visit launched the DA's "real state of the nation" (Sona) ahead of president Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona in parliament next month.

The DA leader said the ANC government was not managing health care currently but was pursuing universal health care as envisaged through the NHI.

It will be a total disaster, warned Steenhuisen.

"It is very clear that this government does not have the capacity to manage health care currently, and it is therefore completely inconceivable how they see the NHI as being able to address the health concerns of this country," said Steenhuisen.

"We all know the NHI is going to open the door for more looting and corruption in the health-care sector, which we know is already riddled with corruption and maladministration.