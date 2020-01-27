We are failing our children, says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the lives of children who have died could have been saved if measures had been taken to keep them out of harm’s way.

“All of those young lives, and the lives of many others, need never have been lost. It seems to me that, as a society, we are failing our children,” he said.

His message comes after the death of Parktown Boys' High School pupil Enoch Mpianzi, who drowned during a school orientation camp this month.

“Too many children find themselves in dangerous situations, whether it is on a makeshift raft on a river or being left alone in a shack with a paraffin lamp. When contractors leave excavations unprotected or school infrastructure is not maintained or school transport is overcrowded, the lives of children are put at risk.

“But there is more than negligence and neglect at work. Many children are targeted by sexual predators, criminal gangs and drug sellers precisely because they are vulnerable. As a society, we need to be more diligent and more active in protecting our children from these and other dangers,” said the president.

He said South Africans needed to build a culture of responsibility.

“We need to be responsible for ourselves, for our children and for others. Just as we need to ensure that children are able to grow up in a safe, nurturing and stimulating environment, so too must we feel a duty to protect and care for all those who we know and interact with.