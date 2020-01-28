Covet the wealthy in SA, don't punish them: Tony Leon

Former DA leader Tony Leon says the government should show more appreciation to the wealthy instead of seeking to punish them, as calls intensify for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Leon also criticised the ANC's recent proposal, seeking to give the executive the final authority on land expropriation. He described the proposal as “constitutionally nonsensical and legislatively mischievous", comparing it to the apartheid regime's laws of dispossession.

He was speaking on Tuesday at the Cape Town Press Club about his political outlook for SA.

He further criticised ANC MP Mathole Motshekga, who has a doctorate in law, for advancing viewpoints that were “constitutionally illiterate and profoundly ignorant” by suggesting that the department of rural development and land reform should become “some sort of obermeister fuhrer [supreme leader]” of land reform in the country.

“It will decide which properties are to be expropriated, it will determine the compensation and you will have to like it or lump it. And if you want to lump it, you will have to go to the court to try and argue why you should get any compensation or disagree with the quantum paid," he said.