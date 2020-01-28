Politics

'So, Ace, what about corruption then?' Derek Hanekom hits back at Magashule

28 January 2020 - 11:54 By Unathi Nkanjeni
When ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule criticised Tito Mboweni for not toeing the party line, Derek Hanekom, pictured, intimated that the party would be better served if it rather concentrated on 'corruption, bribes, nepotism and gatekeeping at branch level'.
When ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule criticised Tito Mboweni for not toeing the party line, Derek Hanekom, pictured, intimated that the party would be better served if it rather concentrated on 'corruption, bribes, nepotism and gatekeeping at branch level'.
Image: Russell Roberts

Another day, another exchange of heated words involving ANC leaders.

The party's national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom recently appeared to take shots at Ace Magashule, after the secretary-general indirectly took a jab at finance minister Tito Mboweni for his tweets on an ANC resolution to nationalise the Reserve Bank.

Mboweni claps back at backlash, calls on comrades to adapt to change when it comes to debating party issues

Tito Mboweni has clapped back at his critics and called on ANC members to adapt to change
Politics
1 week ago

Speaking at the party's 108th birthday celebration in Port Shepstone on Sunday, Magashule warned party leaders against making comments that fly in the face of ANC resolutions.

“The ANC has a collective leadership. Once the ANC has taken a decision there is no leader in the history of the ANC who will go out and take his own position and say the national conference, the national executive committee is dumb for taking those decisions.

“I have never talked about any names, but I am just saying to members of the ANC, wherever they are, those who don’t respect party decisions taken by the highest decision-making body, whoever you are, how important you are, it is not important, because the ANC believes in collective leadership,” Magashule was quoted saying.

Responding, Hanekom said: “That's fine,” before listing things he thought should be “harshly dealt with”.

“Like corruption, contracts in exchange for bribes or any form of favour, nepotism, gatekeeping at branch level ... " he said.

In 2019, Magashule was linked to state capture and was accused of allegedly receiving money from the Guptas.

He, according to former economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana in the Free State, admitted receiving monthly payments of R1m from Rajesh Gupta to help further his family’s business interests, Sunday Times reported.

MORE

Magashule blasts 'conspicuous display of wealth and opulence' in ANC ranks

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule told party leaders and members on Sunday that the organisation was "nothing without the people of SA".
Politics
1 day ago

Public approval is Ramaphosa’s only defence against his enemies in the ANC

What are South Africans to make of the murmurs that its governing party, the African National Congress (ANC), plans to recall Cyril Ramaphosa as ...
Politics
3 days ago

ANC top brass throw weight behind embattled Eskom and SAA

The ANC leadership has again come out in support of embattled state owned entities like South African Airways and Eskom
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. 'So, Ace, what about corruption then?' Derek Hanekom hits back at Magashule Politics
  2. DA communications manager Mabine Seabe quits to work on new venture Politics
  3. DA may give Tshwane and George mayors the boot - John Steenhuisen Politics
  4. Lebogang Maile rescinds suspensions of Joburg and Tshwane metro speakers Politics
  5. NHI will collapse like the road accident fund: John Steenhuisen Politics

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X