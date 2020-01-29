ANC reacts to Trump's proposed peace plan for Israel-Palestine conflict

The ANC says any peaceful solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict that does not include the participation of both states would have no legitimacy.

This follows a "peace plan" for the Middle East announced by US President Donald Trump after discussions with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, where no Palestinian leaders were present.

Trump's plan for peace in the Middle East includes establishing the highly contested city of Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided” capital, with a potential Palestinian capital to the east and north of the city.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has rejected the plan.