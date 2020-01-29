ANC reacts to Trump's proposed peace plan for Israel-Palestine conflict
The ANC says any peaceful solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict that does not include the participation of both states would have no legitimacy.
This follows a "peace plan" for the Middle East announced by US President Donald Trump after discussions with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, where no Palestinian leaders were present.
Trump's plan for peace in the Middle East includes establishing the highly contested city of Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided” capital, with a potential Palestinian capital to the east and north of the city.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has rejected the plan.
The ANC came out in support of Palestine. Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said the ANC reiterated its unequivocal support for the freedom of the people of Palestine and that their struggle for self-determination was just and unapologetic.
"The true solution will not be found in any place other than in Palestine and Israel. The ANC will continue its solidarity efforts in supporting a just solution, including the strengthening of a sovereign independent state of Palestine, which will help to bring peace to the region and end conflict between Israelis and Palestinians."
The ANC called on the Israeli government to release all political prisoners, to immediately cease the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, and to stop attacks on Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
As a show of support to Palestine, the ruling party last year downgraded its embassy in Tel Aviv, following a decision taken by the ruling party more than a year ago.