Politics

Bantu Holomisa claps back at Helen Zille over Mongameli Bobani comments

30 January 2020 - 08:29 By Unathi Nkanjeni
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has clapped back at Helen Zille over her recent comments that the DA would never put axed mayor Mongameli Bobani in government again.

This after the two parties had several meetings to discuss a possible coalition in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

SowetanLIVE reported that the DA's federal council chairperson said coalitions would dominate the political landscape after the next elections and the DA would have to be strong and stable to effectively manage such arrangements.

“We'll never put Bobani in power ever again,” said Zille.

Earlier this month, Zille said: “Given our experiences, we would not be prepared to reinstall Bobani as a condition for entering a coalition with the UDM.”

