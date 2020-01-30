Bantu Holomisa claps back at Helen Zille over Mongameli Bobani comments
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has clapped back at Helen Zille over her recent comments that the DA would never put axed mayor Mongameli Bobani in government again.
This after the two parties had several meetings to discuss a possible coalition in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.
SowetanLIVE reported that the DA's federal council chairperson said coalitions would dominate the political landscape after the next elections and the DA would have to be strong and stable to effectively manage such arrangements.
“We'll never put Bobani in power ever again,” said Zille.
Earlier this month, Zille said: “Given our experiences, we would not be prepared to reinstall Bobani as a condition for entering a coalition with the UDM.”
Responding to Zille's comments, Holomisa suggested that the feeling was mutual, saying the UDM would not “put any DA member in power again” at the metro.
DA will never put Bobani back in power again - Helen Zille via @News24 https://t.co/LnrI0SOPdd Neither shall we put any DA member in power again.— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) January 29, 2020
Holomisa told HeradLIVE that “the DA can go to hell”, saying: “We are always open to talks, but we will not be bullied and treated like small boys.”