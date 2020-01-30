IN QUOTES | John Steenhuisen's Q&A with Mzansi: 'ANC's approach on land is wrong'

The interim leader of the official opposition, John Steenhuisen, on Wednesday engaged the DA's followers on various issues, including land expropriation, crime and SA's ailing economy.

Steenhuisen answered the questions via Facebook Live, from the party's Joburg headquarters, Nkululeko House.

Here's what he said in five telling quotes:

On bashing the ANC

“The time for politicians to point fingers is over. I think what South Africans are looking for are solutions to the problems they find themselves with. The fair criticism of the DA from the past is that all we did was bash the ANC instead of focusing on what we could do in SA. I'm determined to give hope through workable alternatives.”

Crime

“We have recruited a number of people to help fight crime in hotspots in Cape Town under the metro police. It's an initiative that fits into our drive to make sure policing is done on a more localised level, so that we're able to tackle crime while taking into account local circumstances.”

Gun control

“We will protect people's rights to own firearms, particularly in a country where so many South Africans are victims of crime daily, and where the police are unable to match the criminals. What I find odd is minister Bheki Cele continually going after private firearm owners when the real problem exists with state-owned firearms. We've seen a report that more than 2,000 firearms were stolen from police personnel.”

Land expropriation

“The ANC's approach to land restitution is not the answer and they very conveniently have now found two useful scapegoats to blame for the reason we don't have efficient, effective land reform in SA. Their first target is the constitution. Their second is the courts. They're saying the courts are now standing in the way of land reform. To blame the courts is yet another example of scapegoating.”

Unemployment

“People are desperate for work. They don't want to exist on welfare, they want the dignity of having a job. We should be doing everything we can to lift people out of poverty and into opportunity. There is no substitute for a good job and ensuring we're able to give people dignity and to address the inequalities that still exist in South Africa today.”