Trollip takes aim at Holomisa and axed Bobani: 'They are both playing a desperate game'

Political squabbles continue to play out in the public, with former Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) mayor Athol Trollip taking jabs at UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and axed mayor Mongameli Bobani.

Trollip said their “days are numbered”.

His reaction comes after Helen Zille said the DA would never put Bobani in government again after the party met the UDM to discuss a possible coalition in the NMB metro.

On Twitter, Trollip said Holomisa and Bobani were “both playing a desperate game of political blackmail and seeking out the highest bidder".

“Now, at last, there seems to be some stomach to tell Holomisa and Bobani to go to hell.

“Politics doesn’t have to be about this. Anyway, Holomisa and Bobani’s days are numbered.”