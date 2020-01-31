Politics

Trollip takes aim at Holomisa and axed Bobani: 'They are both playing a desperate game'

31 January 2020 - 10:45 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Athol Trollip took to Twittter to criticise UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and axed mayor Mongameli Bobani. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

Political squabbles continue to play out in the public, with former Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) mayor Athol Trollip taking jabs at UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and axed mayor Mongameli Bobani.

Trollip said their “days are numbered”.

His reaction comes after Helen Zille said the DA would never put Bobani in government again after the party met the UDM to discuss a possible coalition in the NMB metro.

On Twitter, Trollip said Holomisa and Bobani were “both playing a desperate game of political blackmail and seeking out the highest bidder".

“Now, at last, there seems to be some stomach to tell Holomisa and Bobani to go to hell.

“Politics doesn’t have to be about this. Anyway, Holomisa and Bobani’s days are numbered.”

Trollip agreed with a Twitter user who said Bobani was the downfall of the UDM: “If you really think about this inexplicable nefarious relationship between Holomisa and Bobani you’ll realise that Holomisa has no option.

“Corruption binds all who participate tightly because 'in for a penny in for a pound'. That’s why corruption is so hard to stop.”

Earlier this month, Trollip expressed dismay about the possible coalition between the two parties.

He said it was “another hare-brained scheme” by Zille.

“Holomisa cannot be trusted in any coalition and the DA would do well to consider his outrageous insults and betrayal of the party and its leadership before even thinking about dealing with the UDM.

“This smacks of another hair-brained 'Mamphele Ramphele' type scheme by Zille.”

