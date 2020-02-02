ANC distances itself from Supra on removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

“It is not going to happen.” Mahumapelo used this line five times during a 13-minute address to journalists outside the Cape Town magistrate's court, while emphasising the point that the ANC could not support a “retrogressive” DA motion.

He accused the DA of seeking to divide the ANC in tabling the motion against Mkhwebane. Mahumapelo said by tabling the motion while not having the majority in parliament, the DA was hoping that some of the ANC's MPs would be tempted to support its motion.

“It's not going to happen and I thought we must make it very clear, it's not going to happen,” Mahumapelo said.

The ANC said they were yet to decide on the matter.

“The ANC caucus in parliament, guided by the national office, is the sole authority mandated to pronounce on positions of the ANC on matters before it — not individual members unless so delegated,” Mabe said.

He said the ANC reaffirms its confidence in the Office of the Public Protector.

“We therefore encourage leaders and members of the ANC to exercise their freedom of speech within the confines of the structures and discipline of the ANC,” Mabe said.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane’s legal teams will face off at the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.

The court is hearing arguments in Ramaphosa’s case to have Mkhwebane’s Bosasa report reviewed and set aside.