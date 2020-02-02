Politics

ANC distances itself from Supra on removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

02 February 2020 - 10:39 By Qaanitah Hunter
Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo's views on Busisiwe Mkhwebane do not represent the organisation, says the ANC.
Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo's views on Busisiwe Mkhwebane do not represent the organisation, says the ANC.
Image: JAMES OATWAY

The ANC on Sunday distanced itself from the views of its MP and former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was doing a marvellous job and she should not be removed from office.

The party said in a statement that it noted the comments made by Mahumapelo around the motion tabled by the DA to initiate proceedings for the removal of Mkhwebane.

“Comrade Mahumapelo spoke in his personal capacity; and his views do not represent the organisation. It should be noted that the ANC has not yet discussed its position on the motion,” party spokesperson Pule Mabe said.

Speaking on Friday, Mahumapelo said Mkwehbane had done a sterling job and he did not believe anyone in the ANC would support her removal.

Mkhwebane doing a 'marvellous job' and will not get the chop — Supra Mahumapelo

ANC MPs who are seen as part of an anti-President Cyril Ramaphosa faction have hinted that they will oppose a parliamentary process to remove public ...
Politics
1 day ago

“It is not going to happen.” Mahumapelo used this line five times during a 13-minute address to journalists outside the Cape Town magistrate's court, while emphasising the point that the ANC could not support a “retrogressive” DA motion.

He accused the DA of seeking to divide the ANC in tabling the motion against Mkhwebane. Mahumapelo said by tabling the motion while not having the majority in parliament, the DA was hoping that some of the ANC's MPs would be tempted to support its motion.

“It's not going to happen and I thought we must make it very clear, it's not going to happen,” Mahumapelo said.

The ANC said they were yet to decide on the matter.

“The ANC caucus in parliament, guided by the national office, is the sole authority mandated to pronounce on positions of the ANC on matters before it — not individual members unless so delegated,” Mabe said.

He said the ANC reaffirms its confidence in the Office of the Public Protector.

“We therefore encourage leaders and members of the ANC to exercise their freedom of speech within the confines of the structures and discipline of the ANC,” Mabe said.

The Sunday Times reported on Sunday that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mkhwebane’s legal teams will face off at the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday.

The court is hearing arguments in Ramaphosa’s case to have Mkhwebane’s Bosasa report reviewed and set aside.

MORE

'It wasn't me': Mkhwebane, Ramaphosa court battle gets a soundtrack

What do President Cyril Ramaphosa and US ragga star Shaggy have in common?
News
12 hours ago

Mampara of the week: Supra Mahumapelo

A case of too much protest?
Opinion & Analysis
12 hours ago

Malusi Gigaba's former adviser is new deputy public protector

Advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka was on Friday named as SA’s deputy public protector.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC distances itself from Supra on removal of Public Protector Busisiwe ... Politics
  2. Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa quits ahead of disciplinary hearing Politics
  3. 'Judas, keep my name out of your mouth,' Mmusi Maimane tells John Steenhuisen Politics
  4. Mkhwebane doing a 'marvellous job' and will not get the chop — Supra Mahumapelo Politics
  5. Bongani Bongo set for high court as ANC comrades vow 'he will never walk alone' Politics

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X