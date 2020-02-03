FW de Klerk on the unbanning of political parties: 'It had to be done to bring justice to all'

Former apartheid president FW De Klerk says he has no regrets about the decisions he made during his time in government.

Sunday marked 30 years since De Klerk announced the unbanning of political organisations such as the ANC, PAC and SACP, releasing political prisoners and setting in motion steps towards a negotiated settlement.

He served as state president of SA from 1989 to 1994.

De Klerk's speech was seen as a catalyst for dramatic and surprising events.

Case in point? Nine days after his speech, former president Nelson Mandela was released from prison after 27 years and, within three months, the first bilateral talks between the ANC and De Klerk's government took place.