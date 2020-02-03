Mmusi Maimane vs John Steenhuisen: A wrap of the drama

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane let South Africans in on his and John Steenhuisen's strained relationship at the weekend by calling him “Judas” and warning him not to mention his name, as that “won't end well for him”.

Here's a wrap of what went down:

Steenhuisen says Maimane focused too much on the ANC

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen told EWN that, unlike Maimane, he seeks to focus on finding workable solutions that will propel SA forward and not on bashing the ruling the ruling ANC.

Steenhuisen reportedly said this at the weekend during his “Real state of the nation” tour in Durban.

Maimane said the DA was not the only organisation that criticised the ANC during former president Jacob Zuma's tenure and that Steenhuisen, his former chief whip, supported the approach.