'Nonracialism does not mean undermining black people': Ben Turok remembered

SACP second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila said it was unacceptable that those leading the change at state-owned entities (SOEs) were being attacked because of their race.

Speaking at an event in Johannesburg on Sunday to commemorate the life of Prof Ben Turok, who passed in December, he said the ANC needed to reconnect with its non-racial character.

“Those making a change (at SOEs) are being attacked left, right and centre by demagogues who are attacking them based on their race,” Mapaila said, in what was seen as a defence of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

He invoked the memory of Turok, who fought for nonracialism in the ANC, saying the party had to embrace the legacy he left behind.

“Why do we want to enjoy freedom, but when they want to enjoy the fruits of freedom and raise the racecard? Why didn’t we raise the racecard when Professor Turok and other of his comrades confronted the apartheid regime?”