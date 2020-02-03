Politics

Twitter slams Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for 'hijacking' Enock Mpianzi's funeral with 'borderless Africa' speech

03 February 2020 - 11:23 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi believes foreign Africans should be allowed freely into South Africa.
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi believes foreign Africans should be allowed freely into South Africa.
Image: Brian Witbooi/The Herald

Twitter has taken shots at EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, accusing him of “cheap electioneering” at 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi's funeral on Saturday.

Mpianzi drowned during a Parktown Boys' High School camp in the North West last month.

A viral video of Ndlozi advancing the EFF's “borderless Africa” agenda has seen many accuse him of insensitivity and opportunism.

In the video, Ndlozi criticises SA's immigration laws and implies there are “double standards” by alleging that white people don't get asked to produce documentation when coming into the country. 

Ndlozi also made reference to former president Nelson Mandela, asking if he was asked for documents when he received military training on the continent.

TimesLIVE reported Enock's parents looked on during Ndlozi's speech, barely making eye contact.

'He had so many plans for the future,' says grieving father as schoolboy Enock Mpianzi is laid to rest

As Anto and Guy Itamba Mpianzi arrived at the school hall at Kensington Secondary School in Johannesburg on Saturday morning, surrounding by ...
News
2 days ago

Here's a look at some of the reaction:

Here's a glimpse into the views expressed on Twitter:

Responding to Ndlozi's remarks, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe was reported by TimesLIVE as saying: “The utterances by [Ndlozi] were reckless and irresponsible, and appear to encourage foreign nationals to break the law. At a time when tensions still persist between citizens and foreign nationals, this is likely to further inflame public opinion.” 

MORE

ANC accuses EFF of reckless electioneering at Enock Mpianzi's funeral

The ANC on Sunday lambasted a speech delivered by the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi at the funeral of Parktown Boys' High School pupil Enock Mpianzi, who ...
Politics
21 hours ago

'He had so many plans for the future,' says grieving father as schoolboy Enock Mpianzi is laid to rest

As Anto and Guy Itamba Mpianzi arrived at the school hall at Kensington Secondary School in Johannesburg on Saturday morning, surrounding by ...
News
2 days ago

EFF must apologise to two journalists and pay them R40,000 each plus legal costs

The high court in Johannesburg on Friday ordered that the EFF must apologise to SABC journalist Thandeka Gqubule and the Weekly Mail’s founder, Anton ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Gwede Mantashe drops electricity bombshell at mining indaba Politics
  2. Twitter slams Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for 'hijacking' Enock Mpianzi's funeral with ... Politics
  3. FW de Klerk on the unbanning of political parties: 'It had to be done to bring ... Politics
  4. FW de Klerk knew political change didn't threaten white privilege, says Floyd ... Politics
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Politicians think it’s their right to take our cash Ideas

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
X