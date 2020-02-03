Twitter slams Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for 'hijacking' Enock Mpianzi's funeral with 'borderless Africa' speech
Twitter has taken shots at EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, accusing him of “cheap electioneering” at 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi's funeral on Saturday.
Mpianzi drowned during a Parktown Boys' High School camp in the North West last month.
A viral video of Ndlozi advancing the EFF's “borderless Africa” agenda has seen many accuse him of insensitivity and opportunism.
In the video, Ndlozi criticises SA's immigration laws and implies there are “double standards” by alleging that white people don't get asked to produce documentation when coming into the country.
Ndlozi also made reference to former president Nelson Mandela, asking if he was asked for documents when he received military training on the continent.
TimesLIVE reported Enock's parents looked on during Ndlozi's speech, barely making eye contact.
Dr Ndlozi at a 13 year old boy’s funeral. Jaa ne! 😌 pic.twitter.com/jmQZ3omjWv— MJ Ncube (@MzansiPhoto) February 1, 2020
Here's a glimpse into the views expressed on Twitter:
I thought morality was a factor of politics. But after seeing Dr. Mbuyuseni Ndlozi turn a 13 year olds funeral into a political rally for radically border protocol changes I’ve been very upset. From Julius taking pictures with the grieving family.— Confetti (@Steve_S_Bosch) February 2, 2020
Ndlozi using the tragedy of a young boy to promote his political and social philosophies is beyond disgusting. #EnockMpianzi pic.twitter.com/hEgoLoMhHW— Jonas 🇿🇦 (@KingJonas_Adv) February 1, 2020
Ndlozi o bolela rubbish. So according to him he says people who are not from South Africa are welcome without them giving out legal papers to come and stay in South Africa #EnockMpianzi— ofentse mary mfati (@ofentsefentse16) February 1, 2020
Ndlozi a re “do you ask italians for papers? Do you ask the british for papers?”.........congregation ya ditlaela applauds instead of answering him and telling him “Yes, they also need papers to enter the country” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Flopo Ya Mampela II (@OwaFlopo) February 2, 2020
#Ndlozi,We are struggling for resources as it is right now,poor service delivery,load shedding, poor housing infrastructure,water scarcity,joblesness,the list is endless.What will then happen when there is an influx of foreigners .Dream on Ndlozi in ur surbub of Sandton.#Ndlozi— Xoliswa Tshemese (@TshemeseXoliswa) February 2, 2020
Ndlozi's stupidity is not going to end well in 2020 pic.twitter.com/pivTjRiB67— Nkosi_GC (@GC_INA23) February 1, 2020
If I die and my death becomes highly publicized please don’t let any politician hijack my last moments like Ndlozi did. It’s distasteful and disrespectful.— Vhugala Jamila (@NaVhugala) February 2, 2020
Ndlozi and the EFF have became tone deaf, even to their own supporters. They seem so far removed from the realities lived by South Africans daily.— Ms_Gupta 🇿🇦 ❤️🤡 (@African_Spring) February 2, 2020
Before a fall, comes pride..
The EFF need to revisit its policy on foreign nationals.— Marxist (@Kgomo389) February 2, 2020
No one goes to sleep with their gates and doors open.
No country, rich or poor should open its borders
I trust EFF members internally will raise this issue.
South Africans must come first #ndlozi
Sheer opportunism. Even we South Africans are documented, why should foreigners roam around untraceable. Ndlozi is reaching https://t.co/AQ4S72gOVG— Collen (@GoodfellaColz) February 3, 2020
Responding to Ndlozi's remarks, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe was reported by TimesLIVE as saying: “The utterances by [Ndlozi] were reckless and irresponsible, and appear to encourage foreign nationals to break the law. At a time when tensions still persist between citizens and foreign nationals, this is likely to further inflame public opinion.”