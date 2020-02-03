Twitter slams Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for 'hijacking' Enock Mpianzi's funeral with 'borderless Africa' speech

Twitter has taken shots at EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, accusing him of “cheap electioneering” at 13-year-old Enock Mpianzi's funeral on Saturday.

Mpianzi drowned during a Parktown Boys' High School camp in the North West last month.

A viral video of Ndlozi advancing the EFF's “borderless Africa” agenda has seen many accuse him of insensitivity and opportunism.

In the video, Ndlozi criticises SA's immigration laws and implies there are “double standards” by alleging that white people don't get asked to produce documentation when coming into the country.

Ndlozi also made reference to former president Nelson Mandela, asking if he was asked for documents when he received military training on the continent.

TimesLIVE reported Enock's parents looked on during Ndlozi's speech, barely making eye contact.