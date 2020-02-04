Malema's politics is 'consistency in inconsistency': BLF

Black First Land First (BLF) has taken aim at the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema, saying his politics is “consistency in inconsistency”.

It said Malema “failed” to keep his promise that he and his party members would “occupy Eskom” in January.

In December, at the EFF's elective conference at Nasrec, Malema said “next year, before the end of January, we shall occupy the premises of Eskom to demand a reliable supply of electricity to our people”.