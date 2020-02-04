Politics

Malema's politics is 'consistency in inconsistency': BLF

'Yet again, dololo occupation'

04 February 2020 - 10:14 By Unathi Nkanjeni
BLF deputy president Zanele Lwana says EFF leader Julius Malema is all talk and 'dololo action'.
Black First Land First (BLF) has taken aim at the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema, saying his politics is “consistency in inconsistency”.

It said Malema “failed” to keep his promise that he and his party members would “occupy Eskom” in January.

In December, at the EFF's elective conference at Nasrec, Malema said “next year, before the end of January, we shall occupy the premises of Eskom to demand a reliable supply of electricity to our people”.

“We ordinarily wouldn’t bother to comment on Mr Malema’s now well-known penchant for inconsistency. His political method is now established as consistency in inconsistency.

“Malema had promised to occupy Eskom to address load-shedding. A quixotic answer to a problem created deliberately by white monopoly capital (WMC). Occupation of Eskom would precipitate its crisis to justify privatisation,” said BLF's deputy president Zanele Lwana in a statement.

“Here we are just reminding everyone that Malema doesn’t mean what he says. This endangers the future.

“The black youth are under the wrong impression that Malema is interested in revolutionary change. It’s our revolutionary duty to warn and educate the youth about the dangers of flip-flopping,” she said.

