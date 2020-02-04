Mbali Ntuli says she's the one who can lead the DA 'out of its deep crisis'

The DA’s leadership battle has opened up, with former DA youth leader Mbali Ntuli putting her hand up to lead the party after its early federal congress in May this year.

Ntuli said she cannot watch the party “disappear into oblivion”, BusinessLIVE reported.

Ntuli is a firebrand leader and prominent MPL from KwaZulu-Natal whose contentious relationship with DA federal council chair Helen Zille has been documented in detail over the years. Ntuli was originally charged internally for liking a Facebook post that called Zille a racist. The charge was later withdrawn.

Ntuli’s decision means she will go head to head with interim leader John Steenhuisen, who hopes to continue leading the party after the May congress.

The DA will first hold a policy conference in April, which will determine the direction the party takes going into its congress. This takes place a year before SA heads to the polls for local government elections in 2021.

It is understood Gauteng leader John Moodey is also considering throwing his name into the hat, and it has been reported that Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela will also stand for the position.

The leadership position in SA’s official opposition party opened up when former leader Mmusi Maimane resigned from the DA in October last year, after the party resolved to go to an early congress.