SAA paid millions to boost Gupta newspaper circulation at airports

Remember those piles of The New Age newspaper you used to see at local airports and on board SAA flights? Your taxes paid for them.

The state capture commission heard on Tuesday that taxpayers' money was used to increase supply of the Gupta-owned newspaper from 3,000 to 7,000 copies a day. This increase in distribution cost the taxpayer R2.4m for the daily supply of extra copies.

This was in addition to the 24,000 copies supplied monthly, at a cost of R55,200 a month, as per the original agreement between The New Age and SAA entered into in 2011.

The man who approved this extra spend on the Gupta newspaper, former SAA acting chief executive Vuyisile Kona, claimed he did not even know who owned TNA.

Kona was testifying at the Zondo commission on Tuesday.