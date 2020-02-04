WATCH LIVE | Transnet's Daniel Phatlane takes the stand at state capture inquiry

The state capture inquiry resumes today with Daniel Kagiso Phatlane, senior manager at Transnet Group Capital, continuing with his testimony.

The Zondo commission will also hear the testimony of former SAA CEO Vuyisile Kona and Sibongile Rejoice Sambo of SRS Aviation.

Last week deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heard that Transnet, under Brian Molefe's tenure as chief executive, spent R24.8m on advertising space in the Gupta family's The New Age newspaper on something that had “nothing to do with Transnet”.

The former internal specialist for communication at Transnet, Frank Jackson, testified that Transnet spent millions on adverts in the newspaper. The adverts were headlined “Transnet: The big interview”, but none of the subjects interviewed worked at the state-owned company.

The payments to the newspaper were classified as “sponsorship” by Transnet's corporate affairs head, Mboniso Siqonyela, who concluded the deal.

The deal was initially meant to run for six months but ended up lasting for years.