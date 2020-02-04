Politics

WATCH LIVE | Transnet's Daniel Phatlane takes the stand at state capture inquiry

04 February 2020 - 11:02 By TimesLIVE

The state capture inquiry resumes today with Daniel Kagiso Phatlane, senior manager at Transnet Group Capital, continuing with his testimony.

The Zondo commission will also hear the testimony of former SAA CEO Vuyisile Kona and Sibongile Rejoice Sambo of SRS Aviation. 

Last week deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heard that Transnet, under Brian Molefe's tenure as chief executive, spent R24.8m on advertising space in the Gupta family's The New Age newspaper on something that had “nothing to do with Transnet”. 

The former internal specialist for communication at Transnet, Frank Jackson, testified that Transnet spent millions on adverts in the newspaper. The adverts were headlined “Transnet: The big interview”, but none of the subjects interviewed worked at the state-owned company.

The payments to the newspaper were classified as “sponsorship” by Transnet's corporate affairs head, Mboniso Siqonyela, who concluded the deal.

The deal was initially meant to run for six months but ended up lasting for years.

READ MORE

Portia Derby appointed as group chief executive of Transnet SOC

Portia Derby has been appointed as group chief executive ofTransnet SOC, the ministry of public enterprises said on Friday.
News
3 days ago

NPA finds another half billion looted from Transnet

State sleuth tightens her noose around Gupta cronies
News
1 week ago

Transnet was being robbed under Brian Molefe: judge Raymond Zondo

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo is shocked that Transnet under Brian Molefe's tenure as chief executive spent R24.8m for advertising space in the ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Former SAA chief executive: Tony Gupta offered me R500,000 Politics
  2. Gwen Ngwenya denies praising FW de Klerk - 'I said I was privileged to have met ... Politics
  3. 'The real state of the nation': Five takeouts from John Steenhuisen's tour Politics
  4. Malema's politics is 'consistency in inconsistency': BLF Politics
  5. WATCH LIVE | Transnet's Daniel Phatlane takes the stand at state capture inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

Two hospitals, two weeks: Time lapse shows China’s speedy reaction to ...
Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
X