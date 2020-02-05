BMW donates five cars to NGO fighting gender-based violence in SA

German automaker BMW will on Thursday hand over five i3 cars to the South African Business Coalition on Health and Aids (Sabcoha) in a bid to curb the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and German chancellor Angela Merkel will be among the guests at the handover ceremony at the BMW Group production plant in Rosslyn, Tshwane.

In a statement, the presidency said the cars "will be used to support community-based care workers in their work to prevent violence and support victims".

The country has been grappling with how to resolve GBVF, with women and concerned members of society forcing government's hand to prioritise putting an end to violence against vulnerable groups.