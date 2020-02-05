Dudu Myeni and ex-SAA boss Musa Zwane implicated in R1.3bn tender

After SSR missed out, testified Sambo, she had a fallout with head of procurement at SAA Technical (SAAT), Nontsasa Memela.

It was this fallout that led to Memela telling Sambo, who had threatened court action to set aside the awarding of the contract, that Zwane and Myeni would also suffer if she took the legal route as they also played some part in the saga.

Sambo said this was backed up by text messages she had received from Memela after the fallout. "Ms Memela indicated that she did not work alone to assist AAR for the bid submission and she specifically mentioned Ms Princess Tshabalala, who was senior manager at procurement at SAAT," said Sambo.

Tshabalala had apparently once confronted Sambo, begging her not to take the legal route as she would lose her job.

Sambo then proceeded to read the text message she allegedly received from Memela on March 20 2017, implicating Myeni and Zwane.

"All I want to know is when did this become about me? When did I become your sudden enemy? All I ever did for you was to help - even the information you have now was sent to you in good faith to help you," reads Memela's text message to Sambo.

"I want you to be honest with me: when did I ever wrong you that you would vouch to destroy my career? My sister, I feel so betrayed right now.

"I had the tell the CEO [Zwane] and Yakhe [Kwinana, the chairperson of SAAT] as they will also get affected [by your legal action]," the text message goes on.