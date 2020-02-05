Parliament considers Emperor Thembu II's land claim 'for the whole of South Africa'

Parliament has vowed to respond to a land claim for “the whole of SA”.

In a statement on Wednesday, parliament's select committee on petitions and executive undertakings promised to respond to the claim, which was made in the form of a petition by the Thembuland Royal Empire, which claimed to be the original owners of SA's land.

Votani Majola — who, according to the committee statement, calls himself Emperor Thembu II of the AbaThembu Royal Empire — submitted that he represents AbaThembu from all the nine provinces. He also claims that AbaThembu were the first to arrive in SA, more than 2,300 years ago.

In processing the petition, the committee invited Majola and other stakeholders for further inputs before compiling a report, which will soon be tabled and debated in a sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Chairperson Zukiswa Ncitha said the committee had complied with all the requirements of processing a petition, and will soon be able to respond to Majola, the petitioner.

“We have looked at all the issues and found out that at the crust of the petition is the issue of land, but also without undermining the issues of housing, public works and complaints about the Eastern Cape office of the premier, which he also raises and a number of political dissatisfaction and complaints,” Ncitha said.

According to the petitioner, all the nine South African provinces belong to the Nation of AbaThembu. The committee statement said he submitted that this was informed by a variety of factors that included, but are not limited to, historical factors, heritage factors, traditional factors, cultural factors and many more.

Ncitha said the committee was unable to make any move on the issue of land because of the process that is under way in the National Assembly on the possible amendment of section 25 of the constitution, to allow for land expropriation without compensation.

“As soon as the National Assembly completes that process, we will be able to respond to the petitioner. We will communicate that to the petitioner and respond to the other matters,” Ncitha said.