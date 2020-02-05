Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Transnet CEO to account for ex-husband's sins and DA loses control - again

05 February 2020 - 18:06 By Aphiwe de klerk, Qaanitah hunter and Sibongakonke Shoba
New Transnet CEO Portia Derby must fix the mess left by her ex-husband Brian Molefe.
Image: Supplied

This year's political play has opened up with a bang.

To bring you up to speed, the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast is back on your streaming apps.

In our first episode for 2020, the Sunday Times politics' team discusses the calls for new Transnet CEO Portia Derby to account for the sins of her ex-husband, Brian Molefe.

The team also looks into the DA’s loss of control in yet another metro, as embattled Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa announces his seemingly forced resignation.

