Scopa wants former Prasa board members to be declared delinquent

Hlengwa welcomed Mbalula's decision to remove the interim board and place the agency under administration. “We need to discuss further actions that will be taken against the former board,” he said in his opening remarks.

“That they were dismissed or dissolved is not sufficient. We will engage with the parliamentary legal services on the best possible way to hold them accountable, including having them declared delinquent directors.

“Accountability cannot end with a dismissal. It needs to have far-reaching consequences to remind you that you can't be in an entity and it collapses in your hands."

He said it was time that parliament entrenched its own authority in this regard, adding that the legislature has a moral obligation as public representatives to safeguard the people's interests.

Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo and Mbalula were at the meeting to discuss plans to turn around the agency's fortunes.

Mbalula repeatedly described Prasa as “a broken” organisation. He explained that the decision to put Prasa under administration had not been easy.

“We could have taken an easy path, to say let's go for another board, but this place is broken,” he said.

He described the management and board as having been “non-functioning”, saying that while the board was managing billions of rands of public money and was expected to be running a rail system, it could not even produce minutes of its meetings.