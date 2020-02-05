Politics

WATCH LIVE | SRS Aviation founding member Sibongile Sambo testifies at Zondo commission

05 February 2020 - 10:34 By TimesLIVE

SRS Aviation founding member and director Sibongile Sambo continues giving testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

The commission this week is hearing the second round of aviation-related testimonies.

Sambo gave background to her business and details on how she became the owner of SRS,  the first 100% female black-owned aviation company.


SRS provides jets and helicopter rental services to both local and private customers.

Sambo will elaborate on her relationship with SAA and the contracts she entered into.

Before starting her testimony this week, Sambo told commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo that she was suffering from depression and would sometimes forget the sequence of events but would talk through what she remembers.

