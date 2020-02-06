Germany willing to help solve SA's energy crisis, says Angela Merkel

Renewable energy, the conflict in Libya and a call for German companies to expand business in SA were on the agenda for talks between German chancellor Angela Merkel and President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday.

Merkel said her country was willing to help solve the energy crisis, with a focus on renewable energy and gas power plants.

She is on an official visit to the country and arrived at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to much pomp and ceremony.

“We would like to support you to extend and expand renewables. We also discussed using renewables in a sustainable way ... and the replacement of old power plants,” Merkel said after the high-level talks.

She said it was gratifying that SA wanted to be “ambitious on the expansion of renewables”.