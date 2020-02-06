IN QUOTES | Mmusi Maimane on his 'Uber-like' movement, the DA and John Steenhuisen

On Wednesday, Mmusi Maimane delivered an address at the Cape Town Press Club, in which he unpacked his plans for his Movement for One SA and addressed his relationship with John Steenhuisen.

Here are five quotes from the former DA leader's speech.

Movement for One SA

“We need to be pragmatic to fix this country. The movement will be launched officially in April and it will be funded by individuals and crowdfunding.”

Uber-like movement

“We need South Africa 2.0, we need a fresh start. I believe this movement has an opportunity to disrupt politics. We can be the Uber of politics.”

SA doesn't need another party

“We already have 48 parties. We don't need more. Even globally, they don't make the changes needed. Change needs movements.”

DA experience

“The DA was an experience that gave me the opportunity to serve the people of this country. So I don't look back at that time and era and feel there was a cock-up.”

No hate for Steenhuisen

“I don't hate John Steenhuisen. I have no problem with those people. I actually wish them well. Whatever vitriol that's being spewed on social media is not something that I want to advance in this country. It's not a culture or practice that I want.”