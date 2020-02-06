Premier calls for KwaZulu-Natal to be declared a disaster zone

The KwaZulu-Natal government wants the province to be classified as a disaster area.

Premier Sihle Zikalala made the announcement on Thursday at a provincial government cabinet meeting.

The provincial executive council was briefed on the impact of disasters that have ravaged the province and claimed 44 lives since November 2019. More than 30,000 people have been affected by summer storms which have included a tornado, hail, excessive lightning and strong winds.