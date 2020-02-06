Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane takes parliament to court over attempt to remove her

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has revealed that the public protector is suing parliament over the constitutionality of the recently passed rules on the removal of heads of Chapter 9 institutions.

“Yes, her lawyers wrote to us to give a period to suspend or withdraw [the initiation of proceedings for removal of public protector, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane] because they said our rules are unconstitutional,” Modise told parliamentary journalists on Thursday.

She said that before passing the rules, parliament made sure they were constitutional.

She said: “We responded and this week the lawyers came back to indicate to us that they are taking the matter forward [to court].”

Modise said they would follow the procedure they had adopted.

“We will set up a panel, that panel will be independent. We have deliberately asked all parties to put forward the names. That panel will then be given the motion that has come in the name of Ms (Natasha) Mazzone from the DA,” she added.

She said on that basis, the panel would then determine whether parliament should proceed with anything. “It is really premature for us to say there is going to be further processes or not. It is that panel that will advise us,” said Modise.