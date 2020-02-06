SAA to pay extra R500m to US company for controversial contract

ARR, Zondo heard, “inappropriately” participated in the bidding process through the breaking of several supply chain rules.

Among these, the company entered into a “strategic partnership” memorandum of understanding with SAA during a time a tender which they were part of was open and yet to be concluded.

As if this was not enough, within that period before the bid which AAR was competing for with other companies such as Air France and Lufthansa, the company sponsored a visit to their US facilities by top SAA technical officials.

Among those in the delegation was then head of procurement as SAA technical advocate Nontsasa Memela who was also chairperson of the bid adjudication committee (BAC), thus conflicted as she would have had to preside over a process that would decide AAR's fate in the open tender.

The events that would follow somehow showed that AAR was destined to get the tender by all means necessary.

After ARR, Lufthansa and Air France made the final cut in the bid. The first decision by procurement was for the contract to be awarded to Lufthansa because their quote was the lowest.

But after the SAAT cross-functional sourcing team met, it changed the decision and recommended that the tender instead be awarded to Air France.