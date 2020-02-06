Politics

Steenhuisen’s chief of staff quits DA 'after much thought and prayer'

06 February 2020 - 14:49 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Graham Charters is the second senior DA staffer to quit his job in just over a week. File photo.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

John Steenhuisen’s chief of staff, Graham Charters, has become the second senior staffer at the DA to quit his job in just over a week.

Charters on Thursday announced on Facebook that he was quitting with immediate effect from his job as the chief of staff to the party's leader. His announcement comes after the party’s director of communications, Mabine Seabe, quit his job last week to work on a new venture.

Both Seabe and Charters were seen as close to former leader Mmusi Maimane, who resigned from the DA last year after a dismal performance in the national government elections.

Seabe joined the DA and became Maimane’s spokesperson. Charters was Maimane’s chief of staff and the two had such a close relationship that the former leader officiated at his wedding in December 2019.

Maimane later divulged that he was even involved in lobola negotiations.

In his Facebook post, Charters said the decision to quit was not easy but he did not disclose the reasons.  

“I have today tendered my resignation as chief of staff to the DA leader with immediate effect. This has not been an easy decision to arrive at, but after much thought, prayer and discussion with friends and family, Siya [his wife] and I are convinced it is the right decision,” wrote Charters.

“The last six years as a DA staff member has been an incredible adventure, making history along the way, but sadly this chapter has come to an end,” he wrote. “We will now take some much-needed time to plan our next move, always guided by how we can play our part in building a multiracial SA that is fair, reconciled and truly belongs to all.”

Charters could not be reached for comment by the time of publishing.

