WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears testimony from SAA's Schalk Hendrik Human

This was revealed by Sibongile Sambo, founding member and director of SRS Aviation, a local company which was a BEE partner to AAR. The US company placed a bid to provide aircraft components to SAA.

According to Sambo, Kwinana revealed her intentions to demand the R100m kickback from AAR during a meeting at the Protea Hotel in Midrand in 2015.

Sambo told the Zondo commission that this was her second meeting with Kwinana.

She said at the first meeting Kwinana told her she was planning to resign from SAA and “lay her hands on components, logistics and tyres” contracts that SAA had.

Kwinana, however, disputed Sambo's evidence through the submission of an affidavit. According to Kwinana, it was in fact Sambo who wanted a R100m kickback from the US company and sought her assistance, which was not forthcoming.