DA to Pravin Gordhan: 'Offer up your own pension first'

The DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis has slammed public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan after the minister apparently supported the idea of using pensioners' savings to bail out embattled Eskom.

“It is easy to use other people’s money to solve his problems. But if Pravin Gordhan is happy to risk the pension savings of millions of government employees to bail out Eskom’s debt, he should start by offering his own pension first,” said Hill-Lewis in a statement.

Trade union Cosatu last week proposed to use more than R250bn of the money managed by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to finance half of Eskom’s debt.

While not explicitly saying he supported the idea, Gordhan reportedly said that the proposal was a “great move”.