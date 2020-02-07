Politics

'If some can fake their mother's death, Zuma should be allowed to be sick': Chester Missing to Carl Niehaus

07 February 2020 - 06:39 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Chester Missing takes the mickey out of Carl Neihaus, alluding to the time Niehaus 'killed off' his mother in an elaborate hoax to avoid paying a huge debt.
Chester Missing takes the mickey out of Carl Neihaus, alluding to the time Niehaus 'killed off' his mother in an elaborate hoax to avoid paying a huge debt.
Image: Alon Skuy

These jokes just keeping writing themselves.

Mzansi's controversial puppet Chester Missing has taken the mickey out of Carl Niehaus after he expressed his dismay over the high court refusing to accept Jacob Zuma's sick note.

On Tuesday, judge Dhaya Pillay refused to accept the former president's medical certificate after he failed to appear in the Pietermaritzburg high court for his corruption trial, citing “medical” reasons.

Pillay said the document contained inconsistencies. Pillay also issued a warrant of arrest for Zuma that was stayed until May 6, when Zuma's criminal matter is expected back in court.

“The refusal by the high court to accept the medical certificate presented by the lawyers of Zuma and issue a warrant of arrest is very disappointing and disturbing,” said Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) member Niehaus.

“The pain and humiliation inflicted on Nxamalala is heartbreaking. We as a nation should hang our heads in shame.”

Poking fun at Niehaus, Missing said Zuma should be allowed to “fake being sick” just like Niehaus faked his mom's death.

Niehaus “killed off” his mother in an elaborate hoax to squirm out of paying a R4.3m debt‚ Sunday Times reported in 2017.

On Wednesday, Niehaus vowed to "go to jail" for Zuma should he be locked up.

MORE

Mzwandile Masina and Carl Niehaus vow to ‘go to jail’ for Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma's supporters say they will go to jail for him
Politics
23 hours ago

'Ubaba is showing us the middle finger': Twitter responds to Jacob Zuma's rifle picture

Twitter is divided over Zuma's rifle picture, with some saying he is sending a message
News
23 hours ago

WATCH | Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?

Judge Dhaya Pillay issued a warrant of arrest for Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, after the former president's legal team applied for him to be absent from ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'If some can fake their mother's death, Zuma should be allowed to be sick': ... Politics
  2. ANC caucus slams Supra Mahumapelo over Mkhwebane support, says party hasn't ... Politics
  3. ANC Youth League national task team coordinator quits over Jacob Zuma backing ... Politics
  4. SAA to pay extra R500m to US company for controversial contract Politics
  5. Thandi Modise confirms ATM's motion of no confidence in Cyril Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X