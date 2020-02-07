'If some can fake their mother's death, Zuma should be allowed to be sick': Chester Missing to Carl Niehaus
These jokes just keeping writing themselves.
Mzansi's controversial puppet Chester Missing has taken the mickey out of Carl Niehaus after he expressed his dismay over the high court refusing to accept Jacob Zuma's sick note.
On Tuesday, judge Dhaya Pillay refused to accept the former president's medical certificate after he failed to appear in the Pietermaritzburg high court for his corruption trial, citing “medical” reasons.
Pillay said the document contained inconsistencies. Pillay also issued a warrant of arrest for Zuma that was stayed until May 6, when Zuma's criminal matter is expected back in court.
“The refusal by the high court to accept the medical certificate presented by the lawyers of Zuma and issue a warrant of arrest is very disappointing and disturbing,” said Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) member Niehaus.
“The pain and humiliation inflicted on Nxamalala is heartbreaking. We as a nation should hang our heads in shame.”
The refusal by the High Court to accept the medical certificate presented by the lawyers of @PresJGZuma, & issue a warrant of arrest is very disappointing & disturbing. The pain & humiliation inflicted on Nxamalala is heartbreaking. We as a nation should hang our heads in shame. pic.twitter.com/6TDB0WBQ18— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) February 4, 2020
Poking fun at Niehaus, Missing said Zuma should be allowed to “fake being sick” just like Niehaus faked his mom's death.
Yes, I fully agree Carl. If some amongst us are allowed to fake our own mother's death, Jacob Zuma should be allowed to fake just being sick. In fact it's racist that you didn't get arrested, but he will be. White privilege on steroids. Thank you for raising this. https://t.co/VfCh38zQx1— Chester Missing (@chestermissing) February 5, 2020
Niehaus “killed off” his mother in an elaborate hoax to squirm out of paying a R4.3m debt‚ Sunday Times reported in 2017.
On Wednesday, Niehaus vowed to "go to jail" for Zuma should he be locked up.