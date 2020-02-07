WATCH LIVE | SAA procurement head Nontsasa Memela testifies at Zondo inquiry

The commission heard from acting head of supply chain management at the airline Schalk Hendrik Human on Thursday that SAA had to pay R500m it never budgeted for to a US company that scored a tender to provide aircraft components through questionable means.

The initial estimated value of the contract was R1.3bn but to date SAA has parted with R1bn.

Human said current estimates reveal that SAA will pay a total of R1.8bn by the time the contract ends.