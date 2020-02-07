Politics

WATCH LIVE | SAA procurement head Nontsasa Memela testifies at Zondo inquiry

07 February 2020 - 11:20 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture continues hearing SAA-related evidence from the head of procurement at SAA Technical, Nontsasa Memela. 


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The commission heard from acting head of supply chain management at the airline Schalk Hendrik Human on Thursday that SAA had to pay R500m it never budgeted for to a US company that scored a tender to provide aircraft components through questionable means.

The initial estimated value of the contract was R1.3bn but to date SAA has parted with R1bn.

Human said current estimates reveal that SAA will pay a total of R1.8bn by the time the contract ends. 

READ MORE

Mcebisi Jonas decries 'false' testimony over dinner chat, BEE stake

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has dismissed as false allegations linking him to an airline parts tender, which were made at the Zondo ...
Politics
1 day ago

Kgalema Motlanthe: Nail state capture beneficiaries on their tax returns

The best way to nail public officials who have looted public funds and aided state capture with impunity was to use the tax system.
Politics
3 days ago

SAA paid R1.1bn to Swissport without a contract, says supply chain manager

The Zondo commission on Thursday heard how troubled national airline SAA had allegedly paid R1.1bn to Swissport for services rendered since 2012 ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. DA to Pravin Gordhan: 'Offer up your own pension first' Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | SAA procurement head Nontsasa Memela testifies at Zondo inquiry Politics
  3. 'If some can fake their mother's death, Zuma should be allowed to be sick': ... Politics
  4. ANC caucus slams Supra Mahumapelo over Mkhwebane support, says party hasn't ... Politics
  5. ANC Youth League national task team coordinator quits over Jacob Zuma backing ... Politics

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X