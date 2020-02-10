'MPs swan around in matric dance outfits like Hollywood stars': Mashaba on boycotting Sona

Herman Mashaba, founder of The People’s Dialogue, says he will boycott this year's state of the nation address (Sona).

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the country in parliament on Thursday.

“Year after year, we are confronted by this display of political disconnection from the lived experiences of the people of our country,” Mashaba said in a statement on Monday.

“Presidents, one year after the next, stand before us and describe a country that leaves most of us wondering which country they live in. Members of Parliament swan around in their matric dance outfits, walking down red carpets like Hollywood stars,” he added.