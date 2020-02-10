Politics

She’s young, she’s bright and she’s ready to be DA boss

10 February 2020 - 08:00 By Zimasa Matiwane
Mbali Ntuli has raised her hand to take on John Steenhuisen as DA leader.
Mbali Ntuli has raised her hand to take on John Steenhuisen as DA leader.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Mbali Ntuli has a vision for a SA that is fair, tackles structural inequality and addresses injustices – and believes that under her leadership, the DA can achieve that.

Ntuli announced her candidacy for party leader last week and, though she is seen as an underdog, she believes her lived experiences make her exactly what the party needs.

FOR MORE ON THIS ARTICLE, PLEASE VISIT TIMES SELECT.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Everything you need to know about Mbali Ntuli’s push for DA top job Politics
  2. She’s young, she’s bright and she’s ready to be DA boss Politics
  3. ‘Going Dutch’: can Mantashe’s plans for SA electricity really work? Politics
  4. Fire Gordhan or we will disrupt Sona, Malema threatens Ramaphosa Politics
  5. Africa 'no longer a pit stop' for goods not produced here: Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X