Sona just a litany of failed promises as municipalities get worse: Outa

The Organisation for Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says the state of the nation address (Sona) has a history of failed promises for local government reform.

“Multiple interventions into failing municipalities have achieved poor results despite repeated commitments at successive Sonas,” the organisation said.

Outa said that since the 2009 Sona, presidents Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa had promised to turn around local government, but the opposite has happened.

“Municipalities continue to deteriorate at an increasingly rapid rate. Many are less fiscally prudent, more susceptible to tender corruption and hamstrung by intra- and inter-party political disputes, resulting in reduced maintenance, failed service delivery and ongoing social unrest," said Julius Kleynhans, Outa’s operations executive.

“An increasing number of municipalities are facing collapse. In several well-documented cases, municipalities have been unable to pay their own staff, have had assets seized and essential services paralysed.

“Makana local municipality was dissolved due to civil action brought by disgruntled civil society groups, but instead of addressing the collapse of that municipality, the Eastern Cape government sits back and watches while the council fights their removal with public money.