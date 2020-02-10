Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela will not stand for federal leadership position

DA leader in the Western Cape Bonginkosi Madikizela will not stand for the position of federal leader when the party elects new leaders in May.

Madikizela wrote to party structures on Monday morning saying he will not avail himself for a national leadership position, but will seek to retain his provincial role when the Western Cape goes to its next congress later in the year.

“I am not withdrawing. You can only withdraw if you threw your name in in the first place,” he told TimesLIVE. “People were using the conversation from last time when I said I would consider standing in May, but I never put my name in the hat.

"I think I owe it to my constituency, especially the people who are hearing this in the news, as it confuses them. I wanted to clear the confusion, particularly for members of the party, so that they know where they stand with me, hence the letter. It is to clarify that I am not availing myself. I am not available,” he said.