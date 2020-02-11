ATM president wants CR17 bank statements released ahead of no-confidence motion
African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyo Zungula says President Cyril Ramaphosa's bank statements must be made public before the party tables a motion of no confidence in parliament.
Zungula said this on Twitter after his party held a press conference last week outlining its reasons for the motion.
The sealed CR17 Bank Statements must be released before the Vote of No Confidence.— Vuyo Zungula (@ZungulaVuyo) February 10, 2020
During his address Zungula said while he respected the public's wish to have Ramaphosa as its president, he keeps failing.
He said he is convinced more South Africans in “their private conversations” are beginning to realise that the new dawn has become “a nightmare”.
National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise confirmed receiving the ATM's motion and said she is considering it, according to TimesLIVE.
At an EFF press conference in Centurion on Sunday, party leader Julius Malema said the EFF will not support the motion, as it was not consulted.
“The EFF will not support ATM’s motion of no confidence. They didn’t even speak to us about it.”