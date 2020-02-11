Politics

ATM president wants CR17 bank statements released ahead of no-confidence motion

11 February 2020 - 10:04 By Cebelihle Bhengu
African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyo Zungula says President Cyril Ramaphosa's bank statements must be made public.
African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyo Zungula says President Cyril Ramaphosa's bank statements must be made public.
Image: Gallo Images

African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyo Zungula says President Cyril Ramaphosa's bank statements must be made public before the party tables a motion of no confidence in parliament.

Zungula said this on Twitter after his party held a press conference last week outlining its reasons for the motion.

During his address Zungula said while he respected the public's wish to have Ramaphosa as its president, he keeps failing.

He said he is convinced more South Africans in “their private conversations” are beginning to realise that the new dawn has become “a nightmare”.

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise confirmed receiving the ATM's motion and said she is considering it, according to TimesLIVE.

At an EFF press conference in Centurion on Sunday, party leader Julius Malema said the EFF will not support the motion, as it was not consulted.

“The EFF will not support ATM’s motion of no confidence. They didn’t even speak to us about it.”

MORE

Five things you need to know from Julius Malema's explosive pre-Sona presser

EFF leader Julius Malema insists his party will disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday if public ...
Politics
1 day ago

Thandi Modise confirms ATM's motion of no confidence in Cyril Ramaphosa

The African Transformation Movement has officially submitted its motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa to National Assembly speaker ...
Politics
4 days ago

Should the Union Buildings be renamed? Yes, says ATM's Vuyo Zungula

President of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) Vuyo Zungula has called for the Union Buildings to be renamed, saying the name is reminiscent ...
Politics
4 months ago

Most read

  1. IN FULL | Nelson Mandela's February 11 1990 speech Politics
  2. ATM president wants CR17 bank statements released ahead of no-confidence motion Politics
  3. WATCH LIVE | More testimony on embattled SAA at state capture inquiry Politics
  4. Five spicy quotes from the EFF's response to President Ramaphosa's AU ... Politics
  5. 'We miss him': Tributes for Madiba on 30th anniversary of his release from ... Politics

Latest Videos

Nurses dance with quarantined patients to avoid depression
#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
X