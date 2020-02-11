Five memorable moments from Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's time as EFF spokesperson
Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has called time on his duties as the EFF's national spokesperson.
Ndlozi will now head political education for the party, while Fees Must Fall activist Vuyani Pambo and Delisile Ngwenya take over from him.
The outgoing spokesperson has held the position for almost eight years.
Here are five memorable moments from Ndlozi's time in the position:
Xenophobic attacks
At the height of xenophobic attacks in September, Ndlozi said crime was a problem in SA and it was not caused by foreigners.
He said the violent looting that took place in Johannesburg was nothing more than a continuation of what the government and police were doing when they confiscated “counterfeit” goods.
Blade Nzimande
In the same month, he lashed out at SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande, calling him an “irresponsible, pathetic, pseudo-communist”.
This after Nzimande said African leaders were to blame for the influx of foreigners to SA because of the instability of other countries on the continent.
“What are you doing to make your countries better places to live in? We are saying let's not attack foreign nationals, but part of the problem is instability that leads to SA having to absorb what it is not able to absorb,” said Nzimande.
Ndlozi added that Nzimande was a “self-hating adult who lives a lie”.
Pravin Gordhan
The return of load-shedding was met with outrage in October.
In it's wake, Ndlozi trolled public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and his team with a Joshua Doore spoof.
“You've got an uncle in the load-shedding business, Pravin Gordhan ... and Cyril [Ramaphosa].”
Lashing out after the RWC
In November, as thousands of fans celebrated the Springboks' Rugby World Cup 2019 win, Ndlozi said South Africans were being sold a dream of false racial unity.
“I see false visions and dangerous euphorias. We’re not criticising ‘a rugby tournament’ in which SA won. We’re criticising a national project using the tournament to portray ... unity of races in SA. It is this false unity that we are not buying. We, too, celebrate (Springbok captain) Siya (Kolisi) as black excellence, not unity.”
Calling for De Klerk to return the Nobel prize
On the 30th anniversary of FW De Klerk's historic 1990 speech earlier this month, Ndlozi said the De Klerk government should not be credited for the unbanning of liberation movements and the release of former president Nelson Mandela because it was “responsible for too many massacres”.
He also said the EFF rejected the notion that De Klerk released prisoners willingly.
“It is not him nor his government, but the selfless struggle by the masses, the youth in particular.”