Five memorable moments from Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's time as EFF spokesperson

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has called time on his duties as the EFF's national spokesperson.

Ndlozi will now head political education for the party, while Fees Must Fall activist Vuyani Pambo and Delisile Ngwenya take over from him.

The outgoing spokesperson has held the position for almost eight years.

Here are five memorable moments from Ndlozi's time in the position:

Xenophobic attacks

At the height of xenophobic attacks in September, Ndlozi said crime was a problem in SA and it was not caused by foreigners.

He said the violent looting that took place in Johannesburg was nothing more than a continuation of what the government and police were doing when they confiscated “counterfeit” goods.